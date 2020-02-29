DJ Drama ft. Rick Ross, Westside Gunn & Lule “350,” Jhené Aiko ft. Miguel & Future “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” & More | Daily Visuals 2.28.20

It seems like just yesterday DJ Drama was dropping some of the hottest mixtape projects in the game. From Lil Wayne to Jeezy, Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series were must-have CD’s before streaming music was even a thing.

Now it seems like the veteran mixtape DJ is prepping to drop his next project Quality Street Music 3 with the drop of his latest visuals to “350.” Featuring the talents of Rick Ross, Westside Gunn and Lule, the visuals to his single has the three rappers styling and profiling under beaming lights and fancy whips with the headlights shining.

From Hip-Hop to R&B, Jhené Aiko throws a friendly soiree for her peoples and lets the good times roll in her Future and Miguel assisted clip to “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.).”

Check the rest of today’s drops including work from Planet Asia, Pink Sweat$, and more.

DJ DRAMA FT. RICK ROSS, WESTSIDE GUNN & LULE – “350”

JHENE AIKO FT. FUTURE & MIGUEL – “HAPPINIESS OVER EVERYTHING (H.O.E.)”

PLANET ASIA – “GOD DEGREE”

PINK SWEAT$ – “17”

TAY MONEY – “CARMEN ELECTRA”

THUNDERCAT – “DRAGONBALL DURAG”

DAX – “BOOK OF REVELATIONS”

