Lil Baby ft. Lil Wayne “Forever,” Swae Lee “Someone Said” & More | Daily Visuals 3.3.20

While Lil Wayne’s relationship with big Baby a.k.a. Birdman might not be what it once was, it seems to be nothing but love between Lil Baby and himself as they link up one time for a lil’ bit.

For the collabo visuals to “Forever,” Lil Baby and Lil Wayne combine that new school half-mumble steez with some old school rhyme bustin’ technique courtesy of Weezy while a thick model showcases her black wings that only add to her flyness.

Swae Lee meanwhile continues to thrive without his partner in crime, Slim Jxmmi and in his latest clip to “Someone Said,” the young crooner finds himself in all kinds of infomercials and selling everything he can get his hands on.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Reason featuring Boogie and Ab-Soul, Lion Babe, and more.

LIL BABY FT. LIL WAYNE – “FOREVER”

SWAE LEE – “SOMEONE SAID”

REASON FT. BOOGIE & AB-SOUL – “TRAPPED IN”

LION BABE – “SEXY PLEASE”

SHOOTERGANG KONY FT. NEF THE PHARAOH & TEEJAY3K – “BUSSDOWN”

J. BALVIN – “ROJO”

CHRISHAN FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “SIN CITY”

COOK MGM FT. LIL BABY – “BAGUETTIES”

JELLY ROLL FT. TECH N9NE & KRIZZ KALIKO – “CREATURE”

