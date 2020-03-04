The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release This Summer

Whenever Jordan or Nike releases a Virgil Abloh OFF-WHITE remixed sneaker silhouette, hypebeasts go bananas and get prepared to cut all kinds of throats in order to obtain a pair or two. Prepare for a Purge kind of frenzy come this summer.

After re-imagining classics such as the Air Jordan 1 and more recently Air Jordan 5’s, it’s being said that this summer Jordan will be releasing the long-rumored Off-White Air Jordan 4 and in the highly sought after “Bred” colorway.

Aw man. Y’all already know these particular L’s are going to hurt come release day. The sneakers originally made their debut last summer when an unreleased collection of OFF-WHITE Nikes and Jordans when Abloh teamed up with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago to display some exclusive pieces including the OFF-WHITE Jordan 4’s and some Canary Yellow Air Jordan 1’s (heads is dying for those to drop).

Now that the cream versions of Virgil’s Air Jordan 4’s are set to drop later this Spring in Womens sizes (y’all know men are gonna be rocking those regardless), it’s only right that the Bred colorway release for the day one heads.

Unfortunately, these exclusive OFF-WHITE collaborations tend to be extremely limited to anywhere from tens of thousands to a few hundreds of thousands of pairs. Add that to the fact that these will more than likely be sold via in-store and online raffles, and your chances for obtaining a big fat “L” on release day becomes that much more evident.

Still, we’re gonna try.

Peep the on-feet pic of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck to get ’em come summer 2020.

