G-Eazy & Juicy J Named In Lawsuit Over “No Limit” Sample

G-Eazy and Juicy J were named in a recently filed lawsuit that alleges the pair ripped off the original work of two Memphis artists for the Bay Area star’s “No Limit” hit single from 2017. DJ Squeeky and Gaylon Love say they own the rights to the track sampled for “No Limit” with the pair specifically naming the Three Six Mafia group member in the matter.

As reported by TMZ, Squeeky and Love say their 1993 song “Lookin 4 Da Chewin” was used on the original drop for “No Limit” which also featured Cardi B and A$AP Rocky. The song has sold over 5 million copies according to the RIAA and a remix was also released featuring French Montana, Belly, and the aforementioned Juicy J.

The outlet says that Squeeky and Love are aiming their legal angst at G-Eazy as it was a single from his 2017 album The Beautiful and Damned, and at Juicy because as a Memphis native familiar with their work, he should have taken steps to break bread properly with the home team as told to TMZ by the lawyer for the plaintiffs. There’s also a possibility other people may be named in the lawsuit considering it’s one of the biggest songs in G-Eazy’s discography.

Other members of the Three Six Mafia have also been hit with recent lawsuits with Juicy J’s bandmate DJ Paul named in a new case along with Juicy J in separate matters. Hip-Hop Wired recently spoke with DJ Paul regarding his Trippie Redd collaboration “Death” and informed us that he cleared the sample, a Three Six Mafia track titled “HIt A Muthaf*cka,” back in 1997.

