Pierre “Pee” Thomas is still combating some nasty allegations from his ex-girlfriend Lira Galore as the two are involved in a bitter legal battle. The Quality Control Music boss is back off the market after Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee revealed the two are an official item.

TMZ reports that Tommie Lee shared an Instagram Live video with Thomas riding alongside her, placing their relationship front and center for the world to see. According to the outlet, the pair have been friends a long time and have had past dealings but this is their first jaunt into coupledom.

“Thanks for holding me down. I love you 4L. What’s understood don’t need to be explained,” read the caption overlay of the video of Lee driving her Rolls Royce with new boo Thomas in tow.

Thomas is facing a $15 million lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child over injures suffered from alleged abuse.

—

Photo: Getty

Quality Control’s Pee Thomas & #LLHHATL Star Tommie Lee Are An Item was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: