Applause Please: SONICFOX Takes Home The Crown At Final Kombat 2020 ‘MK 11’ Pro Kompetition

What can’t we do? SONICFOX, a Black Nonbinary Furry is not to be messed with when it comes to fighting games, and he proved that last night (Mar.8) when he was crowned champion of the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition season.

At the historic Park West theater in Chicago, professional gamer Dominique McLean better known as the furry SONICFOX, solidified his spot at the top as one of the best to pick up the sticks in the fighting game genre. He came out on top out of a group of 16 the consisted of the best Mortal Kombat 11 players from around the world becoming a back-to-back champion.

Playing as The Joker, he secured the victory over CGL Ninjakill_212 also from the United States in an intense match that took place during the Grand Finals match, not only taking home the Final Kombat 2020 trophy which is Shao Khan’s hammer but also $40,000 in prize money.

Not a bad haul for playing video games. His opponent did walk away with $20,000, so coming in second wasn’t so bad.

Here are the full results for Final Kombat 2020:

SonicFox, U.S. (1st place)

CGL NinjaKilla_212, U.S. (2nd place)

bc Dragon, U.S. (3rd place)

UYU Deoxys, U.S. (4th place)

UYU Rewind, U.S. (tied for 5th place)

Noble Kombat, U.S. (tied for 5th place)

CGL Tweedy, U.S. (tied for 7th place)

PXP A F0xy Grampa, U.K. (tied for 7th place)

END Scar, U.S. (tied for 9th place)

PG Hayatei, Canada (tied for 9th place)

AF DizzyTT, U.K. (tied for 9th place)

NASR Tekken Master, Bahrain (tied for 9th place)

EFP Konqueror249, Brazil (tied for 13th place)

D2Stabs, Canada (tied for 13th place)

LOK Nivek, Greece (tied for 13th place)

Noble Semij, U.S. (tied for 13th place)

Big congrats to SONICFOX for taking him the trophy and securing the bag. That wasn’t the only thing epic that happened that night. Ed Boon, Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat, debuted the official Spawn gameplay trailer following a brief introduction from the voice of the comic character, Keith David. A new exclusive clip for season 2 of DC Universe’s Haley Quinn was also shared as well.

It definitely was an epic night indeed. You can watch the full video of the Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat 2020 event live stream below.

Photo: Stephanie Lindgren / Robert Paul / NetherRealm Studios

