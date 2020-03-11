Pras’ financial struggles continue to get worse. He was recently booked for nonpayment of his court mandated payments for his son.

Page Six is reporting that The Fugees founder had a bad time when he appeared before a judge earlier on Monday, March 9. According to paperwork the rapper was arrested for failing to prove he made a payment towards his child support agreement. The mother of his child and now ex-girlfriend Angela Severiano claims he owes over $125,000 dollars in payments.

In what has to be the worst struggle move of the year thus far, Michel tried to prove that he sent over some monies via a vague tracking number. But when the tracking number was actually entered into the courier’s system nothing came up. “If I didn’t do it, I wouldn’t say it happened,” Pras tried to explain his way out of the situation. “That’s not what I consider proof. You do not even know what day it was sent,” the judge responded.

It seems Manhattan Family Court Judge Carol Goldstein spotted the very obvious jig and ordered he be handcuffed. She proceeded to address his lawyer Samuel Feldman. “I understand that your client believes that somebody posted the money. The tracking number doesn’t work. He is asking for additional time. I will direct an undertaking of $5,000,” He will be held on a $5,000 bond until a hearing which is scheduled for next week.

Pras claims that the only reason he fell behind on payments is because the feds seized over $74 million dollars of his money when he was charged with campaign-finance violations connected to President Obama’s 2012 re-election. He has pleaded innocent in that case as well but #GoodLuckWithThat.

Photo: TRY CW/WENN.com

Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support Payment Delinquency was originally published on hiphopwired.com

