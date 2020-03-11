Jay Electronica Parks Flying Saucer, TIDAL Announces Listening Sessions For ‘A Written Testimony’

Despite all the jokes and skepticism, it should be understood that most Hip-Hop fans have been waiting on a full-length project from Jay Electronica for over a decade. That wait appears to be over after TIDAL announced a trio of exclusive listening sessions for the A Written Testimony album slated to be released this month.

Jay Electronica first emerged on the scene with his acclaimed debut project Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge). After melting the faces off every Hip-Hop listener in 2009 with his “Exhibit A” and “Exhibit C” tracks with Just Blaze on the boards, the New Orleans rapper appeared on a number of songs and unleashed a few loosies here and there but fans were mostly clamoring for the long-promised Act II: Patents of Nobility followup.

Electronica had social media buzzing last month after announcing that the album was indeed finished and also hinting that Jay-Z would be featured prominently on the album. The doubters were certainly silenced by a photo posted by longtime audio engineer Young Guru which featured him hovering over his equipment while Jay Electronica and Jay-Z looked on.

TIDAL took to social media to announce listening sessions exclusive to its members in New York, New Orleans, and Los Angeles this coming Thursday (March 12) and it should be expected that this event will be filled to capacity if it already hasn’t been settled.

Electronica stated that he began recording the album on December 26 of last year and recorded the project over a period of “40 days and 40 nights” and if his 40-day projection from his February 7 round of tweets is accurate, fans can anticipate the album next week.

Check out the imagery and announcements below.

It’s time. We're giving @JayElectronica fans an exclusive first listen of his album 'A Written Testimony' with 3 intimate events in NY, LA, & New Orleans. RSVP: https://t.co/gRl7iexHD8 pic.twitter.com/gzcSdcw2wB — TIDAL (@TIDAL) March 11, 2020

—

Photo: Getty

Jay Electronica Parks Flying Saucer, TIDAL Announces Listening Sessions For ‘A Written Testimony’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: