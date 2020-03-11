Car enthusiasts will need to adjust their travel plans too. The growing epidemic has forced one of the legacy motoring shows to put their programming on ice too.

The Verge is reporting that the New York Auto Show is also being postponed amidst the growing concerns of the Coronavirus. According to a formal press release by the event organizers they will be moving the event to August; it was originally supposed to be held from April 10th to April 19th.

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus,” Mark Schienberg, President of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. “For 120 years, ‘the show must go on’ has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn’t come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event. We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event” he said in an emailed statement.

Thus far 173 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state of New York according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Considering the population density in New York City alone experts are expecting that amount to increase quickly.

Photo:

New York Auto Show Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: