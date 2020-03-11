Coachella Pushed Back To October Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

While Donald Trump and his cult state TV continue to insist that the Coronavirus/COVID-19 isn’t anything more than a new seasonal viral infection that’ll go away as the weather heats up, sound minded individuals are doing what they can to mitigate the deadly virus and Coachella has joined in on the fight.

Just days after it was announced that SXSW was canceled due to the growing outbreak of the Coronavirus, it’s now been announced that the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has officially been postponed from April to October 9-11.

That Coronavirus really is interrupting peoples lives like a MF.

Aside from SXSW and Coachella, the NCAA is considering having their college basketball games played in front of, well, no one as is the NBA and even the MLB. Though that sounds unprecedented, soccer leagues in Europe are having their games played in empty stadiums which hold tens of thousands of fans per game.

While we’re hoping and praying that the spread of the Coronavirus is halted ASAP, under this current Trump administration it seems all but inevitable that it’ll not only continue to infect the masses, but it’ll also cause for more cancelations of sports and entertainment events. Heck, even game shows like Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune are going to be filming in front of empty studios audiences.

Hopefully this virus will begin to dissipate sooner than later, but until then prepare to go about your life with all kinds of interruptions and annoyances from here on out.

