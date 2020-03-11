MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson found himself in controversy after making comments regarding supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders. After declaring that the presidential hopeful employed a Black staffer from an “island of misfit Black girls,” Johnson has reportedly been let go from his post at The Root.

Johnson was a guest on The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius/XM last month where said the Sanders campaign was largely supplanted by “racist white liberals” and that the Black staffers he’s working with via his campaign add no value to Sanders’ potential ascendancy to the White House.

“I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you,” Johnson said on Feb. 21 on Hunter’s program, with the comments aimed at Sanders campaign spokeswoman Briahna Joy Gray. Johnson did take to Twitter to apologize for his comments a day later.

“Earlier this week in a conversation about the Sanders campaign and the behavior of his staff and supporters I referred to his campaign spokesperson as coming from the Island of Misfit Black Girls. It was a harmful and unnecessary comment and I apologize,” Johnson tweeted.

There was considerable chatter at the time raised at Johnson’s quip which led to MSNBC sitting the paid contributor down since the story broke wide. At that time, Johnson’s position as the politics editor at The Root seemed intact until Tuesday (March 10) when The Daily Beast reported that he was removed from the post. Johnson has since removed any affiliation with the Black news site from his social media bio section as well.

It isn’t known if his position with MSNBC is also in jeopardy. As of this writing, Johnson’s professor post at Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism and Communication also seems to be in good standing.

—

Photo: Getty

MSNBC Contributor Jason Johnson Let Go From The Root After Bernie Sanders Jab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: