Meek Mill Blasts Authorities For Searching Private Jet Twice In 3 Days

Meek Mill is definitely no fan of the police considering his past legal ordeals but by all accounts, he’s been keeping his nose out of trouble. Although that might be the case, authorities are clearly hoping to catch the Philadelphia rapper slipping after searching his place twice in a three-day span.

Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, appeared to be on vacation in Jamaica when his jet was stopped and searched on Tuesday (March 10). The Championships rapper shared video footage of the search via his Instagram story feed.

“Searching the jet againnnnnn,” Meek wrote in the story caption. “Somebody calling them, gotta be looking for drugs on us! That’s an insult.”

The Tuesday stop adds to another similar holdup in Miami, Fla. over the weekend when Meek and his entourage were initially en route to their beachside digs. It goes without saying that Hip-Hop stars have been unfairly targeted by police in the past so Meek Mill’s complaints aren’t completely unwarranted. Luckily the Dream Chasers honcho knowns this and moves smart thus he hasn’t been jammed up in either of the recent stops.

