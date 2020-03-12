Naomi Campbell Steps Out In Full Body Hazmat Suit For Flight Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Naomi Campbell has always been known for taking precautions when traveling, so now with the announcement of the coronavirus pandemic—she’s really showing us how it’s done.

On Wednesday (Mar. 11) Naomi took to her Instagram to show us how to live our best life while being safe. Donning a full body hazmat suit, face mask, safety goggles and gloves at Los Angeles International Airport and on board an aircraft; Campbell posted a series of photos with the caption, “safety first. NEXT LEVEL”, revealing the pandemic isn’t stopping her from getting to the bag.

While the supermodel’s precautionary outfit was given the seal of approval by many of her followers, others accused her of making light of the deadly outbreak, which has infected over 100,000 people and killed over 4,000 across the world—but as many have pointed out, this is the level of cleanliness Campbell has been on.

Last summer, Campbell posted a five-minute YouTube video noting her techniques for avoiding germs while flying.

“Clean anything that you could possibly touch,” she advised, before wiping her seat, seat belt, tray table, TV screen, remote control and window with anti-bacterial wipes. “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Campbell swears by this “little routine” and believes it’s the reason she doesn’t get sick as often as other travelers.

While many have been joking about the pandemic, major concerts, festivals, NBA league games, and sports conferences around the country, including the AAC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and Atlantic 10 (among others) have officially canceled league tournaments and events amid growing concern over the coronavirus after Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA player testing positive for the virus.

For more information on the Coronavirus and how to protect yourself, visit http://www.cdc.gov or click here.

Naomi Campbell Steps Out In Full Body Hazmat Suit For Flight Amid Coronavirus Crisis was originally published on hiphopwired.com

