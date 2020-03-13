Nintendo of America Confirms An Employee Has Tested Postive For Coronavirus

The video game industry hasn’t been immune to fallout from the spread of the coronavirus. E3 2020 was canceled, publishers are opting for digital events instead of conferences, and eSports leagues put many events on ice permanently. Now Nintendo of America has confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The information was discovered in a live blog the Seattle Times is currently running that provides information on COVID-19 for residents in the Seattle area, Washington State, and the nation. It was discovered in those updates that one Nintendo employee from Nintendo of America’s offices located in Redmond tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Nintendo confirms the employee’s positive test and states:

“Nintendo of America is supporting this individual as they recover and will continue to take precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of all our employees and the broader community.”

“Nintendo of America has taken the precautionary step to allow NOA employees in the states of California and Washington the opportunity to work from home. The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. We are continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 developments and share our concerns and support for those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.”

As a precaution to prevent further spread, Nintendo confirmed to Kotaku that it is allowing employees in America to work from home.

Currently, the number of cases has topped 125,000 worldwide. Washington has surged to 457 active cases and reports that 31 people have died as a result of contracting the highly infectious disease.

We all have to be vigilant and remember to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and practice social distancing and avoid all places with large gatherings. For more information on the COVID-19 and more details on how to keep yourself and your family safe head to the World Health Organization and CDC’s websites.

