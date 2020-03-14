Blueface ft. DaBaby “Obama,” Teyana Taylor ft. Lauryn Hill “We Got Love” & More | Daily Visuals 3.13.20

For the last few years millions of Americans have been clamoring for the days of the Barack Obama Presidency (we felt so safe!) and while he’s not stepping into the White House anytime soon, Blueface and DaBaby have given us the next best thing (not really).

Today the Ca$h Money Millionaire artist and the baddest man in the rap game today come through with their new visuals for “Obama” in which the two find themselves politicking with an Obama look-a-like in the Oval Office and thick woman galore.

Speaking of bad, one of the baddest women in the game, Teyana Taylor gets her Queen on in her clip for the Lauryn Hill assisted “We Got Love” where she channels Black royalty with her family by her side. We wonder how long she waited for Lauryn Hill to show up to the set before giving up and just shooting the video.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jackboy featuring Casanova, Octavian and Skepta, and more.

BLUEFACE FT. DABABY – “OBAMA”

TEYANA TAYLOR FT. LAURYN HILL – “WE GOT LOVE”

JACKBOY FT. CASANOVA – “MURDA”

OCTAVIAN & SKEPTA – “PAPI CHULO”

LIL BABY & 42 DUGG – “GRACE”

EST GEE, ICEWEAR VEZZO – “ROTIMI”

TRIZZ & FARAZI – “OTH”

FREDO BANG – “WAITIN 4”

COYOTE – “HOODRAT”

MO3 – “BEAT EM UP”

