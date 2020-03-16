Eric B.’s Daughter In Critical Condition After A Car Accident

The family of legendary Hip-Hop DJ Eric B. are going through rough times right now as his daughter was hospitalized after a serious car crash over the weekend.

According to Page Six, B.’s daughter, Erica Supreme Barrier was taken to the hospital in critical condition after getting into the car accident this past Sunday (March 16). The incident was revealed after details of the accident were posted on social media which stated that Barrier had suffered a broken neck and spine injuries after an 18 wheeler rolled over her vehicle.

Connecticut state police confirmed to Page Six that Erica, 28, was in a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 in Connecticut just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning when it “stopped in the center lane” and an oncoming truck “was unable to stop in time and impacted the rear of [Erica’s car].”

She “sustained serious injuries,” according to the police report, “and was transported to Hartford Hospital.” The truck driver was not injured, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

Just horrific news.

Our prayers go out to the family of Eric B.

