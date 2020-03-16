Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus Test

Howard University has announced that the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 is officially canceled due to the coronavirus.

In a statement the president of the University, Wayne A. I. Frederick, said:

“Commencement and All-Class Reunions are canceled. On Sunday, the CDC issued recommendations that for the next 8 weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States. Although the CDC states that this does not apply to the day to day operations of institutions of higher education, we do not consider commencement a day-to-day operation. Given that Howard’s Commencement activities garner crowds of thousands, and the numerous elders and children regularly in attendance, we will cancel the event to avoid the potential for additional virus spread which would be problematic.”

According to the president, a guest who attended the Howard University Charter Day Dinner tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Due to the positive test, Frederick suggested all dinner participants “monitor and report to your doctor if you begin exhibiting flu-like symptoms” and he said the DC Department of Health is investigating the situation.

