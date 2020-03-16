CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Tap Dancin’ 4 Massa: Bootlicking Negro Sheriff Blames Coronavirus For Destroying Capitalism

In the ongoing campaign to "own the Libs," former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin sheriff and conservative pundit David Clarke Jr. made the wild claim on Twitter.

"Death Of A Nation" DC Premiere

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

It’s been a while since we’ve seen David Clarke Jr. and that goofy-ass 10-gallon hat of his. The former Milwaukee County sheriff took to Twitter to say that coronavirus is a plan to destroy the concept of capitalism.

Over the weekend, Clarke took to Twitter to fire off his some conservative-laden shots from the ol’ holster, but missing his mark per usual. While some of his missives still remain on the timeline, it was a profane bit of tweeting that looked to be the unraveling of a Black man struggling with his tap dance routine for Massa.

From the deleted tweet:

I am TIRED of all this, “we have to err on the side of caution” BULL SH*T. WE HAVE TO GET BACK TO REASONABLENESS DAMMIT. It’s the DAMN FLU. Stop being afraid and start being SENSIBLE. WASH YOUR FUCK*NG HANDS! STOP BUYING TOILET PAPER. DO YOU FUC*ING HEAR ME????

Too bad that one isn’t still up so we could effectively clown it. But don’t worry, there’s plenty left. Like this one:

Pause for a second and think about how we have responded to COVID19. We closed America, we crashed the economy not on the basis of factual information but out of panic, fear & hysteria. We call out the national guard. New viruses will appear in the future. Is this the new normal.

And check this out:

The left tries shut anybody down who is not panicking over this FLU. They point to the death toll and say…don’t you care? I point to the hundreds of thousands of babies who die every year as the result of ABORTION and I ask the…DON’T YOU CARE?

But here’s the best one:

When a LEFTY says they favor shutting down society for the rest of the year I say OK lets do it, that includes the 2020 Nov elections. It’s status quo then and @realDonaldTrump remains President until the next election in 2024. Wouldn’t want anybody catching the FLU at the polls.

Way to own the Libtards, Sheriff Clarke. What a doof.

Photo: Getty

Tap Dancin’ 4 Massa: Bootlicking Negro Sheriff Blames Coronavirus For Destroying Capitalism  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily
TRENDING
Close