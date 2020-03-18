NYC Mayor De Blasio Suggests Shelter In Place, But Gov. Cuomo Isn’t Hearing It For Now

Just a month ago Donald Trump called reports of the Coronavirus a “hoax” created by democrats to hurt the economy and ruin his re-election chances after 15 people had tested positive for it in Seattle, WA.

Fast forward a few weeks and not only is America dealing with a worldwide pandemic that’s left thousands dead in it’s wake, but San Francisco has gone as far as to implement a citywide quarantine for it’s 7 million citizens, and New York might follow suit as soon as this week.

According to NYMAG, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio is contemplating calling for a state wide “Shelter-In-Place” order, but Governor Andrew Cuomo is opposed to the drastic measure even though it may be the best way to curb the disease and prevent more infections. Though restaurants, schools, theaters, and bars have been ordered to shut down for the foreseeable future, people are still gathering in large groups and moving too close for comfort even though social distancing has been considered a must by the CDC.

Because people can’t seem to follow instructions, De Blasio is ready to order 8 million NY residents to stay home and only come out for necessities such as groceries and dog walking.

“Folks have to understand that right now, with so many New Yorkers losing employment, losing paychecks, dealing with all sorts of stresses and strains, I’m hearing constantly from people who are tremendously worried about how they’re going to make ends meet,” de Blasio said. “I don’t take this lightly at all.

Cuomo doesn’t think such actions are necessary though.

Apparently, New York governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t take the possibility seriously at all. “Any blanket quarantine or shelter in place policy would require State action and as the Governor has said, there is no consideration of that for any locality at this time,” a statement from Cuomo’s office read.

The way people ignore vital instructions on how to move during a pandemic, a “Shelter-In-Place” order might be the only way to save millions of lives. Just sayin.’

Though New York City has the most confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the nation at 815 (1500 in the state), we won’t know the true numbers until this half-assed administration is able to make tests of the virus readily available for everyone who needs it. Once that happens the cases can easily explode into tens of thousands of infected citizens.

Be safe out there everyone and remember to wash your hands, keep things clean, and don’t horde all the stuff at the supermarket. Other people need the chance to get by as well.

