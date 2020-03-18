While we anxiously await the next season of our favorite FX series Atlanta (seriously, hurry up!), Donald Glover is out and about making moves. But his latest venture has gone up in flames before it really even began.

Just a few days after debuting – and deleting – some new music online in Donald Glover Presents, adidas has released a statement confirming that they’re partnership with the Golden Globe winning actor has come to an end after only a year and change of working together. Complex is reporting that Glover and adidas have decided to go their separate ways and in a statement released by the house that Run DMC built, they wished the actor/artist well on his future endeavors.

“The Adidas Originals by Donald Glover partnership has come to an end. Together Adidas and Glover set out to look beyond the confines of a traditional collaboration inspired by limitless creativity. Adidas continues to be inspired by Glover’s visionary creativity and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

The campaign officially kicked off in April of 2019 with a series of videos featuring Glover and Monique in comedic form and showed much promise and creativity as Glover was looking to make his mark as the brand’s Co-Creator.

“I believe it’s important not to feel like ideas are bound by specific guidelines and adidas Originals has given me the opportunity to create on my own terms,” said Glover via a press release. “I’m looking forward to seeing what that leads to.”

No word on where Glover might take his talents but we wouldn’t be mad if he went from the three stripes brand to the swoosh conglomerate that Yeezy left. Just an idea.

Donald Glover’s Partnership With adidas Officially A Wrap was originally published on hiphopwired.com

