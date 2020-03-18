Cast of HBO’s ‘The Wire’ Send Well Wishes To Idris Elba After Coronavirus Diagnosis

The cast of HBO’s critically acclaimed show The Wire is sending their love and support to fellow cast member Idris Elba after his announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday (Mar 16), actor Wendell Pierce, who portrayed Detective William “Bunk Moreland” in the HBO Baltimore crime drama, took to Twitter to show his support of Elba, who famously portrayed drug kingpin Stringer Bell in the series.

“The entire cast of ‘The Wire’ wishes our brother @IdrisElba to get well soon as he fights this virus,” Pierce wrote. “Take care and best of health.”

The entire cast of The Wire wishes our brother @IdrisElba to get well soon as he fights this virus. Take care and best of health. @WireFans — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 16, 2020

Andre Royo, who portrayed the character “Bubbles,” showed his support by referencing a famous quote made by Elba’s character Stringer Bell in the series, in which he famously said: “Ain’t nobody got nothing to say about a 40-degree day.”

“Yo It’s just one of those 40 degrees days my Brother,” Royo tweeted. “You will be fine and stronger than ever. Love to you and wifey and the fam!!”

As previously reported, Elba made the announcement in a video alongside his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, that he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease also known as the coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote in a caption for the video posted on Twitter. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Idris went live on Tuesday (Mar 17) to give fans an update on how he’s doing and shedding light on what to expect if you test positive.

“Just wanting to give you guys an update, I promised I would be checking in,” Idris said via video. “I know the news of testing positive was an eye-opener for a lot of you and it made the threat of it extremely real for me and my family. It’s day two and I am not experiencing any symptoms, my voice is a little tight but that’s because I didn’t sleep well––but they are monitoring my temperature by taking it twice a day.”

David Simon, who created “The Wire,” also shared his support for Elba on Twitter.

“Hunker down and get well, Dris,” he wrote “Fine messaging for the rest of us.”

