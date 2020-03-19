PornHub Won Bro: ‘Playboy’ Is Closing Down Their Iconic Magazine

It is the end of another era for Playboy Magazine. The house that Hugh built is closing up shop.

Vulture is reporting that even one of the most iconic magazines is closing their print operations. The raunchy periodical had cut their physicals releases to quarterly installments as digital age had negatively impacted their business model too. On Wednesday, March 18 Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy Enterprises, Inc. released a formal letter announcing that their Spring 2020 issue would be the last print job.

“Last week, as the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content production and the supply chain became clearer and clearer, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we’ve been having internally: the question of how to transform our U.S. print product to better suit what consumers want today, and how to utilize our industry-leading content production capabilities to engage in a cultural conversation each and every day, rather than just every three months” he explained. “With all of this in mind, we have decided that our Spring 2020 Issue, which arrives on U.S. newsstands and as a digital download this week, will be our final printed publication for the year in the U.S.”

Kohn went on to detail his plans for the brand moving forward. “We will move to a digital-first publishing schedule for all of our content including the Playboy Interview, 20Q, the Playboy Advisor and of course our Playmate pictorials. In 2021, alongside our digital content offerings and new consumer product launches, we will bring back fresh and innovative printed offerings in a variety of new forms–through special editions, partnerships with the most provocative creators, timely collections and much more. Print is how we began and print will always be a part of who we are.”

Playboy was originally founded in December 1953 by Hugh Heffner. Notable for its centerfolds of nude and semi nude female models (later dubbed Playmates) Playboy would play a major part in America’s sexual revolution. The brand is responsible for launching the careers of Pamela Anderson, Jenny McCarthy, Carmen Electra, Kendra Wilkinson and more.

Photo: Playboy Magazine

PornHub Won Bro: ‘Playboy’ Is Closing Down Their Iconic Magazine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

