Ciara and Russell Wilson Donate 1 Million Meals To Food Bank

Ciara and Russell Wilson are lending a hand during the COVID-19 social distancing to help make sure families have food on the table.

On Wednesday (Mar 18), the Wilsons took to Instagram to announce that they would be lending a hand during the crisis by donating one million meals to Food Lifeline, a local food bank, to help with relief efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This worldwide pandemic, coronavirus, is changing the world second by second, minute by minute,” a somber Wilson said. “People are losing loved ones, the elderly and the young, people in between. People are losing jobs. So, we’ve decided to partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline, and we’re going to donate a million meals.”

Ciara also noted the importance of everyone working together, no matter the size or contribution, to ensure that we all fight this together, adding that “everything we do together makes a difference.”

“We want to encourage everyone out there to join us, big or small, in any way that you can. Everything we do together makes a difference. Together we will conquer this tough time.”

The married couple — who earlier this year announced that they are expecting a second child — together advised their fans to “practice social distancing” and to “keep the faith” while everything is going on, before offering prayers to those affected.

Seattle has been hit hard by the coronavirus with KOMO News reporting that hospitals have started to run low on protective gear and businesses have been forced to close. Despite the setbacks, the city has reportedly also become a testing ground for a possible vaccine, with volunteers in Seattle being the first to receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

As of press time, there was no word on how effective the experimental vaccine has been but we will keep you up to date with any new developments.

