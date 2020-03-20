Struggle Singer Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For $150M By Woman Over Brooklyn Shooting

Everyone is suing Tekashi 6ix9ine nowadays. A woman is suing the singing struggle rapper for a cool $150M over a 2018 revenge shooting.

According to the suit, the shooting was a result of Tekashi trying to get revenge on the same people who kidnapped him about a week earlier.

Reports Page Six:

The plaintiff, who filed as Jane Doe, alleges that Tekashi — legal name Daniel Hernandez — got wind that some of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods were filming a music video at the Smurf Village apartment complex in Brooklyn on July 16, 2018.

He allegedly ordered the person who told him about the shoot “to assault and/or murder the Nine Trey members involved in his kidnapping,” according to the documents filed earlier this month in Brooklyn Supreme Court.

The plaintiff claims that as a result of Tekashi’s order, she was shot in the foot by a stray bullet and fell to the floor, also injuring her back. The injuries caused her to lose her job at the Century 21 department store and had to scrap plans to go to the NYPD academy, the filing claims.

The alleged July 16, 2018 kidnapping does match up with previous reports—Tekashi fired his team after the incident (he was pistol-whipped by a former associate. The snitching rapper would be kidnapped (again) on July 22 and this time the culprits liberated him of jewelry and cash before Tekashi escaped by jumping out of the car.

That said, Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be a free man in early August. Good luck with that.

