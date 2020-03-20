Kanye West Doing His Part To Help Those Affected By The Coronavirus

If nothing else the current coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the best in people (not in the White House) and with celebrities doing what they can to help one way or another, Kanye West is getting in the mix and helping his hometown of Chicago and LA get by these trying times.

According to a report by Access, Yeezus has made some big time donations including to the We Women Empowered organization in Chicago to help deliver meals to the elderly in the South Side of Chicago, who as we know are most at risk during this deadly outbreak.

“Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the South Side, his old neighborhood, I was beyond words. And in one phone call, in an instance today, our world was changed,” Ms. Wade shared in a statement to Access Hollywood.

Props.

Yeezy also made a donation to The Dream Center Los Angeles to provide meals at their drive-thru for those going through the motions while the coronavirus runs rampant through these streets. As of now the Echo Park-based charity dishes out 7,000 meals a day, with numbers expected to hit 9,000. With Kanye’s donation more meals will now be available.

With the world falling into chaos and our government moving at a snails pace to help those affected by their negligence (last year Donald Trump fired Obama’s pandemic team who could’ve prevented this before it got out of hand), its nice to see the celebrities we support giving back to those who need a helping hand.

Stay safe out there, y’all and remember to look out for one another as it feels like we’re all we have at this point.

