Crush On You: Ari Lennox Left Speechless After Lakeith Stanfield Asks Her Out On IG Live

Ari Lennox has never been shy about expressing the fact she has a crush on Lakeith Stanfield; but when the multi-faceted actor hopped on her live and asked her out––she was left speechless.

On Wednesday (Mar 18), Ari Lennox took to Instagram Live to chat with fans during this time of social distancing, when she began discussing the romantic comedy The Photograph, which stars Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield. During the chat session, the topic of her love life came up and the “Shea Butter Baby” singer went on to talk about how her love life has her going out solo.

While discussing her love life, unbeknownst to Lennox, Stanfield joined the live. After seeing the actor’s name in the chat, Lennox began to compliment Stanfield for his performance in the role.

“I went to see The Photograph and you did an amazing job,” Lennox said. “I went to see the movie by myself, with a hoodie on, crying and thinking about my love life—so just know you did that.”

After hearing Lennox mention that she was all alone in the movie theater when she went to see it, Stanfield responded to her disappointment by commenting in the chat and asking, “Can you be my date? Let’s go.”

Ari’s response to this proposition was absolutely hilarious, as she was obviously taken a back by the idea of going out on a date with Stanfield.

“Lakeith, I don’t have time for this. You’re joking. Wait… let’s change the subject. Because I heard some things,” Lennox said noticeably excited before giving a live tour of her new purchases for her home studio, which included a keyboard, new microphone, stands, and a guitar—still seemingly stoked that Lakeith Stanfield asked her out, but refusing to talk about it.

Check out her hilarious and adorable reaction below.

Lakeith Stanfield asked Ari Lennox on a date and then she freaked out 💀💀pic.twitter.com/s3ZSgRHbhk — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) March 19, 2020

