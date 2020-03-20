Earning exclusive kicks by playing video games is becoming a new wave. NBA 2K20 has the Nike Gamer Exclusive Program, and now PlayStation’s baseball simulation, MLB The Show 20, is giving players the opportunity to win a pair of limited Air Max 90s.

With the coronavirus shutting down all of the professional sports leagues in the country, sports-based video games will have to fill in the vast void that is missing. While doing so, you can also be rewarded for your play with a fresh pair of kicks. To celebrate the launch of MLB The Show 20, which has Chicago Cubs shortstop, Javy Baez, on the cover, Sony team up with Nike to drop a pair of special edition Air Max 90s.

The sneakers are instant head-turners coming in two alternate colors, red and blue, taking its cues from the MLB logo and Chicago Cubs team colors. Some unique touches include a Playstation lace dubrae and baseball symbols located on the heel of the shoe.

No, they won’t be available for retail purchase. Instead, those who purchased MLB The Show 20 will have to complete a Nike Javy Baez moment in the game in order to enter the sweepstakes. Once entered, you will have a chance to score one of 50 pairs.

The contest is live now and runs through March 31st at 8pm EST. For more information, you can head here. MLB The Show 20 is now available on PlayStation 4 and will be coming to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch in the future.

—

Photo: Nike / PlayStation

Nike Links Up With Playstation For Exclusive ‘MLB The Show 20’ Air Max 90s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: