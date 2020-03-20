IRS Still Geitting Paid: Rick Ross Settles $1.5 Million Tax Bill

Even though the country is currently dealing with the coronavirus, Rick Ross still had to open up his wallet and payback Uncle Sam some serious coins he owed.

The Blast is reporting that Rozay had to pay back a whopping $1.5 million in back taxes to the IRS, who filed a release after the rapper paid back his debt on February 24. According to the documents obtained by the outlet, the back tax was owed for the years 2014 and 2016, in which he owed $254,341 and $1,294,059.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Internal Revenue Service filed a release of Federal Tax lien on February 24.

The IRS originally filed the lien in December 2018. They accused Ross of owing a total of $1,548,401.58 in back taxes.

The breakdown of the debt was $254,341 for 2014 and $1,294,059.88 for 2016. The release means the rapper has paid off the entire bill in full. The IRS will no longer be on the hunt to seize his property or assets.

This isn’t the first time Ross has had to pay back a rather large tax bill. Back in October 2018, the IRS accused “Aston Martin Music” rapper of owing over $1.1 million in taxes from 2013 to 2014. He eventually paid back over $5 million to the government agency and also had to pay back a $4.6 million bill; that he owed from 2012.

It would seem that when it comes to his paying his taxes, Rick Ross really likes to push it to the limit. See what we did there?

