Oh Word?: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Campaign Remastered Reportedly In The Works

Call of Duty is currently enjoying massive success thanks to the recently released free Warzone expansion. Now a South Korean ratings board has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign is getting remastered.

A Twitter user named Nibel shared a link to the South Korean ratings board website that seemingly confirmed the unannounced game.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered rated in South Koreahttps://t.co/zQjcSEUjuX pic.twitter.com/4Z8Ro2IT05 — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 20, 2020

The game allegedly will just be a remaster of the 2009 game’s campaign, which is still considered by many to be one of the best Call of Duty single-player campaign stories. It also featured the very controversial No Russian” level that gave players the option to skip due to its violence.

What it won’t be is a direct sequel to the 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern: Warfare reboot IGN is reporting. If and when it released, it will come as a standalone title and not packaged together with a new Call of Duty game like they did with the first Modern Warfare remaster, which dropped with the “Legacy Edition” of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

This isn’t the first time rumblings of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster surfaced. IGN points out that an Amazon listing back in 2018 also seemed to reveal it was in the works. Reports that subsequently followed broke down that the game would be a single-player experience only and would not feature a multiplayer mode.

We will keep our eyes and ears to the streets about this, but until we’re gonna hop back on that Warzone, which just surpassed 30 million players already as of today.

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community . Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

