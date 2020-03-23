God’s Plan: Drake Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Hanging with Kevin Durant

Drake has officially tested negative for the Coronavirus.

On Friday (Mar 21) Drake took to Instagram with his father, Dennis Graham, to share the good news after being exposed to the virus by NBA baller Kevin Durant, who revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

“Yeah, I had to do a test, but it came back negative, though,” the OVO head honcho revealed via Instagram live. “That test is uncomfortable though, they put that Q-tip all the way up inside your thoughts and sh*t.”

Concerns were raised for Drizzy after he and Durant hung out almost two weeks ago at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy. The outing, which Drake posted to his Instagram with the caption, “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” had fans concerned after Durant announced a few days later that he tested postive for having contracted the virus.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant said. “We’re going to get through this.”

As previously reported, after learning about the exposure, the “More Life” rapper took preventative measures into his own hands by isolating himself from others until the results came back.

After Durant’s announcement regarding testing positive for the virus, the Nets revealed that Durant made a total of four Nets players that have tested positive for coronavirus, with only one currently showing symptoms, the team said in a statement.

“All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the team said in the release. “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

