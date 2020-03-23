WYD?!: Casanova Gives Suspect Explanation As To Why He Was Outside During Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus is not a joke or, as the president once claimed, a “hoax.” But trying telling that Brooklyn rapper, Casanova. He caught serious flack over the weekend for being outside to film a music video ignoring calls to stay inside.

The “Don’t Run” rapper had to explain himself after a video showed him in a video failing to practice social distancing surrounded by a bunch of BK natives on Sunday (Mar.22) joking “we all test positive for corona.” To make matters worse, he even had his mother outside with him while claiming, “we don’t care about no corona.”

Big yikes on that one, hate to see it — Melissa Ann (@CarMeloAnnthony) March 22, 2020

Twitter was not feeling Casanova’s boldness to ignore the calls to stay inside their homes from Governor Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, in order to film a music video during a pandemic. He even put more people in danger when the police came and shut the music video shoot down.

Rapper Casanova filmed a video shoot in New York & police shut it down. He’s still adamant about staying outside amidst the #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/1Ckp9GDnY6 — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) March 22, 2020

Following the onslaught of well-deserved outrage that was thrown his way, Casanova felt the need to explain himself from the comfort of his lovely South Hamptons home in an IG video claiming:

“About four thousand to cut this grass,” Casanova said while standing on his deck. “As long as this grass needs cutting, as long as I got to pay child supports, as long as I got to pay lawyer fees, I’m the f*ck outside. I’m not violating corona. … I’m working. I’m busy.”

Sir… really?

One person correctly responded in the comments:

“But you’re endangering people like older people, people with weak immune systems.. you maybe are healthy enough that if you catch it, you’ll be able to beat it… but what about while you’re outside working and you come in contact with someone who LOOKS perfectly healthy but has a weaker immune system than you and you’re unknowingly caring the virus and give it to them?! Doesn’t that seem selfish? Do you really think these rich ass white Americans silk risk their own dollar if this wasn’t really an pandemic?! Come on sir.”

We gotta do better if we want to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and get back to our regular lives. Filming a music video during a pandemic is not helping matters, at all.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

WYD?!: Casanova Gives Suspect Explanation As To Why He Was Outside During Coronavirus Outbreak was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: