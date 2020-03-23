Redskins Re-sign Defensive Tackle Caleb Brantley

The Washington Redskins have re-signed defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, the team announced Monday.

Brantley’s return adds some more depth to their defensive front for the 2020 season. In two seasons with the team, Brantley has appeared in just eight games. The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports that Brantley is on a one-year deal.

On the Caleb Brantley signing. Not a surprise, but the two sides agreed on a 1-year deal, per source. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 23, 2020

Brantley becomes the third Redskins player to re-sign with the team this offseason, with Jon Bostic and Nate Orchard being the other two.

