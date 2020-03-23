Report: Redskins Trade CB Quinton Dunbar to Seahawks for 5th-Round Draft Pick

The Washington Redskins have traded cornerback Quentin Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN Josina Anderson reports.

I'm told the #Redskins have agreed to trade CB Quinton Dunbar to the #Seahawks, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 23, 2020

NFL Network’s Adam Schefter added to Anderson’s report stating that Dunbar was being traded for a fifth-round draft pick. Washington gets back the fifth-round pick they sent to Carolina in exchange for quarterback Kyle Allen.

Comp update: Seahawks are sending Washington a 5th-round pick in exchange for CB Quinton Dunbar, per source. So Redskins trade a 5 for QB Kyle Allen, get back a 5 for Dunbar. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2020

The 27-year-old Dunbar spent all five of his seasons in Washington after being signed as an undrafted free-agent in 2015, before emerging as a full-time starter in 2019. In the 11 games he started last season, the Florida product recorded 37 tackles, eight pass deflections, and four interceptions.

After failing to meet with the team “to discuss a reasonable contract restructure”, the disgruntled cornerback publicly announced his desire to be released or traded. Without a new contract, Dunbar said he would skip the team’s voluntary OTAs.

Dunbar was in the last year of a 3-year $10.5 million extension he signed in January of 2018. This year he was set to make a base salary of $3.25 million, none of which is guaranteed.

With Dunbar off to Seattle and a fifth rounder back in their pockets, the Redskins have the following selections in the 2020 NFL Draft: 1st round (#2 overall), 3rd round (#66 overall), 4th round (#108 & #142), 5th round (#162) and 7th round (#216 & #229) .

