Kim Kardashian Addresses Taylor Swift, Cops Coronavirus Pleas Defending Yeezy

Taylor Swift had a major “I told y’all so” moment this past weekend when the full video of her conversation with Kanye West over “Famous” was leaked. It made Yeezy and his wife look shady, and now Kim Kardashian has broken her silence about the situation.

As previously reported, the video made it evident that Kanye West failed to mention the “I made that b*tch famous” portion of the infamous song.

Swift addressed the clip on Monday on her IG story, saying that it proved that she had been telling the truth (that we hadn’t given her the full story) the entire time, despite Yeezy and Kim calling her a snake regarding the matter.

Well late tonight (March 23), Kardashian addressed Swift via Twitter.

“.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” tweeted Kardashian.

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Hang tight, because she kept going, for a while. She added, “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

Get your popcorn.

Kardashian continued, “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission. At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’ The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.

“I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

A couple of things we’ll note off top. As you’ve read, that’s a lot of commentary for a topic “nobody cares” about. Also, did she really try to bring up the coronavirus as if people can’t quarantine and multitask?

Tell us what you think about Kim’s reasoning and plea copping in the comments. If you care.

