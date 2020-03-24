Casanova Apologizes For Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously & Not Social Distancing

Looks like Brooklyn rapper Casanova has seen the error of his misguided ways. He is now apologizing for stubbornly parading outside during the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the weekend, Casanova got called out for sharing videos of himself in his Brooklyn neighborhood flanked by a large group of men to film a music video that was eventually shut down by the police much to his dismay. He even went as far as to put his mother at risk by having her outside and joking, “we don’t care about no corona.”

Rapper Casanova filmed a video shoot in New York & police shut it down. He’s still adamant about staying outside amidst the #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/1Ckp9GDnY6 — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) March 22, 2020

Still thinking he was in the right at the time, he hopped on his Instagram account and gave a heada** explanation as to why he was out in the Brooklyn streets acting a fool stating:

“About four thousand to cut this grass,” Casanova said while standing on his deck. “As long as this grass needs cutting, as long as I got to pay child supports, as long as I got to pay lawyer fees, I’m the f*ck outside. I’m not violating corona. … I’m working. I’m busy.”

Now Mr “we outside” is singing a different tune and is apologizing for his reckless behavior via his Instagram account on Monday (Mar.23), noting that a visit to a local hospital opened his eyes.

He wrote:

“To all the people who saw my videos over the weekend, I want to apologize. If you know me, you know what I’ve been thru and that I like to have fun and turn up with my friends. I didn’t take this Coronavirus situation seriously until I visited my local hospital Kings county saw for my own see what this virus is doing everybody.”

He also realized the danger he put his mother in, who is in the high-risk pool, being that she is 74-years-old.

“I put my family, my friends, at risk, and that isn’t something that is cool at all. My mother is 74 years old, and I put her at risk when she tried to get me off the block. And My life would never be the same if I was to lose her to my stupidity, a video shoot.”

Casanova even praised the NYPD for shutting down his video shoot.

“Also, I want to say to the @nypd police officers who responded from the 70 precinct. I understand that yall were doing your jobs, trying to keep us all healthy, and I apologize for putting your health, and the health of y’all loved ones at risk as well.”

Lastly, the “Don’t Run” rapper thanked Power 105.1’s morning show, The Breakfast Club, for correctly calling him out for his behavior over the weekend. He did promise to keep his social media antics up, but inside now.

“I want to say to @cthagod and the folks at @power1051 y’all 100% correct in calling me out. Thanks for putting me in my place like mentors are supposed to and for not giving me donkey of the day Even tho I might’ve deserved it. Everybody ‘WE INSIDE’ and I’m gonna drive y’all crazy on Instagram cause I hate being inside.”

We’re glad to see he learned from his mistake before someone got sick.

You can peep his apology post below.

