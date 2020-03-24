Michelle Obama Shares Family’s Self Isolation Routine With Ellen Degeneres

While the world is figuring out how to cope with the impending changes to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, celebrities have taken to social media to show how they are coping with the downtime and who’s better to get advice from than the former First Lady Michelle Obama.

On Monday (Mar 23), Ellen Degeneres took to Instagram Live to help fans curb their boredom from being isolated, by calling on her friend Michelle Obama to share tips on what the Obama family is doing during the time of social distancing. Degeneres, whose show has suspended production until the end of the month for the safety of her staff and others, rang up the former FLOTUS for a five-minute catch-up to pass the time.

“We’re just trying to structure our days. Everybody’s home, the girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack is, I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call,” Mrs. Obama said. “We’re just trying to keep a routine going, but we’ve also got a little Netflix and chillin’ happening.”

Though times are tough — Obama highlighted those who need and will need help as the pandemic unfolds — she also gave her take on how to find silver linings where possible.

“On the positive side, I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers,” Mrs. Obama continued. “It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have. When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less, and I think that’s an important lesson that I want my kids to understand—be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes. Now we’re just happy that we’re together. That everybody is healthy and safe.”

In addition to her words of wisdom during the impromptu interview, Michelle Obama also posted some tips on her own Instagram on how to lend a hand during this time of need as well all fight to combat the spread of the Coronavirus at home.

Check out the insightful interview below.

Michelle Obama Shares Family’s Self Isolation Routine With Ellen Degeneres was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: