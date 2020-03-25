Big Buford Mad: Pleasure P Arrest Footage Over $30 Checkers Order Revealed

As previously reported, Pleasure P got pinched earlier this month after running up a $30 tab at a Checkers. The bodycam footage of his arrest has been revealed, and it’s coated in millennium struggle grease.

It seems that the singer went with the “Do you know who I am” angle. And it didn’t help his cause, at all.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ’s obtained bodycam footage of the former Pretty Ricky member’s arrest in Miami Gardens … and it shows him combative with cops as they try to sort out the incident at a Checker’s drive-thru that triggered his arrest for simple battery.

As you can see in the video … cops make every effort to get PP to calm the hell down. At one point, you can see a cop approaching Pleasure P and you can hear the singer say, “I’m Pleasure P” before a cop fires back, “I don’t care who you are.”

The singer scoffed at the idea he’d be arrested because he said he had a lot to lose … and for good measure, brought up the fact he’s part of the Millennium Tour featuring tons of other 90s artists.

At one point, you see the fast-food employee in question being interviewed by cops, and she gets into a shouting match with Pleasure P. Ya gotta watch the video until the end … ’cause it’s hilarious when, out of nowhere, an Uber Eats driver shows up, and cops weren’t having it.

P allegedly shoved the employee after a snafu with his order. He was eventually arrested and released on bail.

Pleasure P denies eve putting hands on the worker, and here we are. We’re assuming he never got his meal—and we’re still not sure how managed to ring up $30 worth of food at a Checker.