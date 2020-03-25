Future and his on-going legal battle with his alleged baby mama, Eliza Reign continues. Our friends at BOSSIP is exclusively reporting the rapper is requesting “privacy” in the matter.

The toxic gawd doesn’t want us knowing pertinent information like his financials and paternity details BOSSIP reports. The “March Madness” rapper has filed court papers pleading with the Florida family court judge to let him off the hook in having to share his financial income or take a paternity test. He is arguing that it could cause “material injury and irreparable harm,” the website reports.

Future’s lawyer is accusing his alleged baby mama, Eliza Reign, and her lawyer of spilling the tea on their case to various news outlets, which also includes BOSSIP.

Future’s attorney claims that websites’ aggressive reporting on the case proves that Reign is “leaking” information to the outlets, and he fears if he provides his income and paternity test, his business will be out in the e-streets.

If the “Life is Good” rapper is required to share his finances, his lawyer is asking that “the scope be narrowed and be filed under seal and only designated people to have access to it,” BOSSIP reports.

The judge has yet to rule on court orders that forced Future to provide his financial information and take a paternity test. In the court docs, Reign’s lawyers state the rapper has yet to comply with either.

Reign is seeking up to $53,754 a month in child support for her daughter, and that number is based on Future’s $19.5 million a year income as reported by Forbes. The insanely fertile rapper is arguing that Reign only needs $450 in child support and accused her of calling the child a “check baby.”

We will continue to monitor this mess just because.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Toxic Gawd Future Asks For “Privacy” In Paternity Case, Eliza Reign Seeking $54K A Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: