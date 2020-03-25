In the midst of legal battles, former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has kept a very inconspicuous profile on social media. However, after not posting on Instagram since June 2019, Smollett returned to the platform to send out positive vibes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old actor posted a video to Instagram singing a song with the caption, “Quarantine day 421…Hope y’all are staying safe. Spread love and kindness…not Rona.” He starts his song off singing, “Like a lonely street, I keep reaching towards the dream. Moving on, moving on.”

While many of the comment sections for Smollett’s Instagram posts have been turned off, Smollett decided to leave the comments on for his singing post. He received mostly love from friends and celebrities of the actor. Writer, director, and actress Lena Waithe posted two kissy face emojis, while “Harriet” actress Cynthia Erivo also supported him with heart emojis. Smollett’s sister Jurnee Bell also hopped into the comment section, writing, “This made me cry. I love you so much boo. Thank you for sharing your light. What a gift you are.”

Jussie Smollett Breaks Social Media Silence With A Message During The Coronavirus was originally published on newsone.com

