Coronavirus Clashing: Drake & Funkmaster Flex Trade Insults During DJ Spade’s Instagram Live Set

The coronavirus-related shutdowns have to end sooner than later, especially if old beefs get reignited in the process. Drake and Funkmaster Flex put a new wrinkle in a feud thought to be dormant with the pair trading insults during an Instagram Live session.

This past Tuesday, DJ Spade, who backs up Drake on tour, launched a live stream of a DJ set via his Instagram profile with several viewers tuned in. When Drake took notice of Funkmaster Flex’s name in the guest list, the Canadian superstar took the first shot of the most recent exchange.

“Funk Flex guh weh p*ssy,” Drake wrote. Flex took immediate action in replying by writing, “Drake!!! Talking tuff!!! “(U ain’t tuff n*gga).”

While Drake hit his jab quick and went back to enjoying the tunes, Flex wasn’t done doling out some freshly-brewed hate in this revived rivalry. While checking out Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s live Instagram beat battle, Flex kept up the pressure on Drizzy by calling him “soft” as seen in the tweet below.

Yo Funk Flex is wylin LMAO pic.twitter.com/k3jnBTdpCI — NON SWAGGY P (@pnoble_) March 25, 2020

Another user noticed another shot from Flex while Timbaland played Tweet’s “Call Me” track.

Timbaland: *Plays Tweet – Call Me* Funk Flex: This Tweet or Drake? LMAOOOOO 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bj9ot1oPaO — Pusha Thanos !!! (@PushaThanos_) March 25, 2020

The two have been at odds after Funkmaster Flex played leaked reference tracks of allegedly ghostwritten lyrics from Quentin Miller penned for Drake while also opening his radio show to Meek Mill during his beef with the OVO honcho. Flex also championed Pusha-T’s explosive “Story Of Adidon” diss track and continued to question Drake’s penmanship throughout all the battles.

Check out the DJ Spade Instagram Live comments from Drake and Funkmaster Flex courtesy of DJ Akademiks below.

