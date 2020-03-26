Ruh Roh: Due To Insane High Demand The Nintendo Switch Is Hard To Find At Retail Price

Well, we didn’t expect to hear this, but Nintendo Switch consoles are now one of those must need items during the coronavirus shutdown that are hard to find.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the global supply chain has been dramatically affected. We didn’t think this would be a problem so soon for Nintendo, but the company’s insanely-popular hybrid console the Nintendo Switch is officially hard to procure… at retail price.

If you check on Amazon right now, you could pick up a Nintendo Switch console bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $529.99. If you check any other sites like Gamestop, Best Buy, or Target, the console isn’t available at all. If you really want to get in on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fun with the rest of the gaming world, you can still purchase a Nintendo Switch Lite, the cheaper version of the hybrid-console that cannot be docked with your television.

In a statement to Gamespot, Nintendo assured the news outlet that they are working on getting more systems to stores stating:

“Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

If you need a Switch like right now, it’s gonna cost you above retail, $479.99, to be exact. You can also pick up a used Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle for $219.99.

The coronavirus is just making life all kinds of difficult. We will keep you updated when Nintendo drops more Nintendo Switch consoles.

