Apple Allowing Users To Try Final Cut Pro X & Logic Pro X For 90-Days

If you ever wanted to get into video or audio editing, Apple is giving you a perfect opportunity to do so by offering an extended free trial of two of its highly-popular creative applications.

During the coronavirus shutdown, Apple wants to help you keep either keep those creative juices flowing or get them started. The tech giant is allowing users to download an extended free trial of its video editing software Final Cut Pro X and professional audio editing application, Logic Pro X.

The trials which usually only last for 30-days have been extended to 90-days by Apple. It will even apply if you are in the middle of a trial. Apple will allow you to download the new version of each to take advantage of the extended trial period. All they have to do is sign-up on Apple’s website.

Now, once the trial is up, you will be charged $300 for a license but being able to use both applications for 3-months is a great way to help to pass the time while being trapped in the crib.

So like the expected baby boom, we would be shocked if there were a rise in the numbers of video and audio editors once the coronavirus shutdown is lifted.

This latest news follows reports of Apple’s next smartphone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max having a bigger camera sensor when it is finally announced sometime later this year.

Photo: Apple / Final Cut Pro X

