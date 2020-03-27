Will Smith Shows Appreciation For Joyner Lucas’ “Will” Video

Joyner Lucas has proven time and again that he’s a rapper willing to take on creative challenges for his art, and the latest visual for his new song “Will” exemplifies that point. While paying homage to Will Smith in clever fashion, the Hollywood actor and rapper responded to Lucas, showering him with words of appreciation.

Smith, who has become a grandmaster in the social media space, caught wind of Lucas’ video and posted a video to his 44 million followers on Instagram to share his thoughts. Smith, looking nowhere close to his 51 years of age, spoke of being “humbled and honored as he spoke to Lucas and the viewers of the video by saying he has always hoped the work he put out into the world would “inspire, elevate, and empower” others.

At the end of the clip, Smith thanked Lucas again and said that he hopes to meet him in person one day. Stoked beyond belief, Lucas shared the clip on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, “[I]s this real life??? Bruh I need to take a cold shower and wake up. I’m dreaming right now.”

Pretty cool stuff. Check out Joyner Lucas’ “Will video below.

