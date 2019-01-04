Ellen DeGeneres Dragged By LGBTQ Community After Campaigning For Kevin Hart To Host Oscars

Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash from the LGBTQ community after insisting Kevin Hart host the Oscars following homophobic comments he made in 2008. Hart, who initially felt he’d already addressed the derogatory comments as this was not the first time they were unearthed, refused to apologize when they surfaced again.

Instead, he stepped down as this year’s Oscars host saying he is not going to “continue to go back” to his past mistakes. See that video below.

Later, he did find it within himself to say “sorry” and now Ellen DeGeneres is backing him as this year’s host for the Academy Awards. Hart appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, Friday, January 4, and the daytime talk show host agreed that he has apologized enough.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

“You’ve already expressed that it’s not being educated on the subject, not realizing how dangerous those words are, not realizing how many kids are killed for being gay or beaten up every day,” she told Hart. “You have grown, you have apologized, you are apologizing again right now. You’ve done it.” “Host the Oscars,” she added. Watch the clips from his appearance on her show here. It’s safe to say the LGBTQ community isn’t here for any of it, as this has been the resounding response: https://twitter.com/RyanHoulihan/status/1081087825691492352 Thoughts? Photo: Getty

