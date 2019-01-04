Yung Joc Issues Challenge To Usher To Determine Who Is The King of Hair & Fleek

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who had the best perm of them all? If you ask Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Yung Joc he did and after Usher revealed his struggle conk earlier this week and issue the singer a challenge to settle the debate no one asked for.

We went from the king of R&B debate to this.

Speaking with TMZ exclusively on the matter, Joc who was the brunt of relentless slander after he permed his hair back in 2016 for an “acting role” spoke on why he believes he believes the king of the hairstyle and not Usher. According to his reasoning, the fact he was committed to it for a year and styling it in so many different ways makes his claim for the crown solid.

During the interview, Joc gave a location in Atlanta and date hilariously he chose MLK weekend or Super Bowl weekend when the struggle challenge should take place.

Per TMZ:

Yung Joc tells TMZ … Usher — who, BTW, has a vote for the real king of R&B — needs to keep the look beyond just a transformation for his party if he even wants to be considered for the title. YJ even has a date in mind for when they can settle this debate. And, he wants us to call Usher and make it happen.

You know what we would like to see this, they should get Bonner Brothers or Dark & Lovely to sponsor this mess. Ginuwine should issue the bigen challenge just to keep this going. You can watch Joc make his case for being the king of hair & fleek below.

