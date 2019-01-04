Many consider Future to be one of the coldest rappers in the game for a bevy of reasons, but it seems like the ATLien is finally embracing that notion with the release of his latest music video, “Crushed Up.”

In the clip to what some feel is the first single off his upcoming project, the Big Peach artist roams the halls of an wintery mansion where the snow falls and goose down gear is a must. It’s like a Hip-Hop version of frozen with no white folks.

Check out the clip for Future’s “Crushed Up” below and let us know if it makes you want some more new material from the man.

Future Likes To Chill At Home In His New Clip To “Crushed Up” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

