Nicki Minaj stays sharing TMI on these Internets. Case in point, the YMCMB Barbie recently relayed that she is getting her back blown out by her felon bae, Kenneth Petty, 3 – 4 times a night.

Talk about putting in work.

It all went down when a fan theorized that she was getting laid six times a night by her toe-licking significant other.

“Nicki probably getting d*ck 6x a night and giggles when y’all keep saying 3,” tweet the fan.

But even Nicki found that to be extreme. She replied, “3-4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis.”

That’s all we got. Oh yeah, she is still talking about Meek Mill.

3️⃣-4️⃣ on average.

6 is a bit much sis 😂 https://t.co/HQ465hafG6 — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2019

—

Photo: WENN.com

Nicki Minaj Getting Her Back Blown Out 3-4 Times A Night, Per Nicki Minaj was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: