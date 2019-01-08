Father Of One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Speaks, Lashes Out At Critics

Surviving R. Kelly has sparked a flurry of debate and comments from both fans inside and outside the music industry, including Master P stating what he would do if he was the father of one of Kelly’s victims. Angelo Clary, the father of Azriel Clary, called into a radio program to tell his side of the story.

Mr. Clary called into Baltimore station 92Q’s The Quiksilva Show and responded to Master P and others who believe the parents are willingly giving up their children to an alleged predator. Azriel is reportedly still under Kelly’s control, and the parents have been desperately trying to bring her home.

In an excerpt that can be heard below, Mr. Clary passionately expressed his position as a parent and speaks on how Kelly was able to get away with it. While vengeance is certainly atop everyone’s mind when considering the matter of Kelly, Mr. Clary clearly knows that striking down the singer might be the justice he deserves but is self-aware to know that wouldn’t be the only headline.

Listen to the excerpt from Angelo Clary, the father of Azriel Clary, in the clip below.

