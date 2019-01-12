Chicago Cops Question 2 Women Alleged To Be Under R. Kelly’s Control

An anonymous tip helped lead police to the Trump Tower home of R. Kelly in Chicago where he was allegedly holding two women hostage. Police questioned the women, who both say they are with the R&B singer under their own wishes and no charges were filed.

TMZ reports:

The Cook County State Attorney’s Office got a tip Friday that Kelly was at his Trump Tower residence with the women … and he was holding them against their will. We’re told cops raced to the property and made contact with R. Kelly and the women.

Our sources say 5 officers came to the home and ordered Kelly into the other room while they questioned the women. According to Chicago PD, both women said they were at the residence voluntarily and nothing untoward was going on. Police then left without incident.

We’re told the 2 women were Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, both of whom have maintained they were with R. Kelly voluntarily, despite their parents’ strong claims they were the victims of brainwashing.

Chicago prosecutors are asking any of Kelly’s alleged victims to step forward as they continue to build a case around the explosive claims raised in the recent Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly.

