Openly Gay Rapper Kevin Fret Murdered In Puerto Rico

Kevin Fret, a popular rap artist in Puerto Rico and openly gay, was murdered this week while riding a motorcycle. The area in where he was shot and killed is one of the busiest in the United States territory.

El Nuevo Dia reports Fret was shot on his motorcycle around 5:30 a.m. local time and later died at the Medical Center of Río Piedras.

In an official press statement, Fret’s manager, Eduardo Rodriguez states: “Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do. This violence must stop. There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

The Puerto Rican artist first stepped into the spotlight in April 2018 with his single “Soy Asi,” a powerful trap tune that highlighted his fierce personality.

Kevin Fret was 24 years old.

